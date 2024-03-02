In a move that has left political circles puzzled, the BJP has unveiled its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, opting not to nominate any of its sitting Members of Parliament from Himachal Pradesh, despite securing victories in all four seats in the state previously.

Adding to the intrigue is the conspicuous absence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who holds a pivotal role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet. Thakur’s exclusion from the initial candidate roster for the 2024 elections has set tongues wagging and sparked a cascade of speculation regarding the motives behind this unexpected move.

Political observers and enthusiasts are now abuzz with conjectures, with one prevailing theory suggesting a potential shift for Anurag Thakur to the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency. While the BJP has not officially commented on the matter, the omission of a prominent figure like Thakur from the first list adds fuel to the ongoing speculation.

Anurag Thakur, known for his dynamic leadership and strong political acumen, has been a prominent face in Himachal Pradesh politics and national affairs. His exclusion from the initial list has left political analysts intrigued, as they attempt to decipher the BJP’s electoral strategy for both Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

The BJP, known for its meticulous planning and closed ranks, appears to be deviating from convention with these notable omissions. Winning all four seats in Himachal Pradesh in the previous election would typically secure the candidacies of the sitting MPs, but the absence of their names raises questions about internal dynamics and potential shifts in the party’s strategy.

Anurag Thakur’s name not in the first list of the party, in particular, has ignited curiosity, given his prominence both in Himachal Pradesh politics and on the national stage as a Union Minister. The unexpected move to leave out a key figure like Thakur prompts skepticism and conjecture, with some questioning whether this points to internal discord or a calculated political manoeuvre by the BJP.