Himachal registers 17 per cent increase in Gross Revenue Collection

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has registered increase of Rs. 538.51 crore gross revenue collection during the current year till December 2019 as compared to revenue collection till December 2018. The state has registered an increase of 17.3 per cent.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that total revenue collected up to December 2019 was Rs. 3653.68 crore where as it was Rs. 3115.17 crore up to December, 2018.

Jai Ram Thakur credited effective implementation of policies of the state government besides sincere and hard efforts of officers and officials of the Excise and Taxation department for an increase in revenue collection.

The Chief Minister said that total SGST revenue collected up to December, 2019 was Rs. 1207.59 crore whereas it was Rs. 796.08 crore up to December, 2018. Total excise revenue collected up to December 2019 was Rs. 1177.1 crore as compared to total excise revenue of Rs. 1058.2 crore up to December, 2018. Other taxes collected up to December 2019 were Rs. 325.71 crore as compared to Rs. 302.87 crore collected up to December 2018.

Jai Ram Thakur said that all the districts of the state have also registered a substantial increase in the gross collection during the last year as compared to the year 2018. He said that district Solan collected Rs. 745.51 crore gross revenue till December, 2019 as compared to Rs. 674.88 crore up to December 2018. District Chamba collected gross revenue of Rs. 102.8 crore as compared to Rs. 84.74 crore collected up to December 2018 while District Sirmaur collected Rs. 224.81 crore up to December, 2019 as compared to gross revenue of Rs. 201.37 crore collected up to December 2018.

Similarly, District Mandi collected gross revenue of Rs. 275.55 crore and district Shimla Rs. 432.52 crore, The revenue district Nurpur Rs. 208 crore, Kangra Rs. 294.2 crore, BBN Baddi Rs. 572.27 crore, Kullu Rs.171.85 crore, Hamirpur Rs. 145.9 crore, Una Rs. 237.74 crore and Bilaspur Rs. 243.25 crore up to December 2019 whereas gross revenue collected up to December 2018 in district Chamba was Rs. 84.74 crore, Rs. 201.37 crore in Sirmaur, Rs. 231.16 crore in district Mandi, Rs. 333.4 crore in Shimla, Rs. 180 crore in Nurpur revenue district, Rs. 282.8 in Kangra, Rs. 429.9 crore in BBN Baddi, Rs. 142.27 crore in Kullu, Rs. 111.54 crore in Hamirpur, Rs. 209.21 crore in Una and Rs. 233.9 crore in district Bilaspur.

The Chief Minister said that there has been remarkable increase in revenue collected by all Enforcement Zone (EZ) in the State. He said that gross revenue collection of EZ Parwanoo was Rs. 71.26 crore up to December, 2019 as compared to gross revenue of Rs. 13.51 crore collected up to December 2018. Similarly, EZ Palampur collected gross revenue of Rs. 21.56 crore and EZ Una Rs. 13.66 crore up to December, 2019 as compared to revenue collection of EZ Palampur of Rs. 0.96 crore and Rs. 2.56 crore in Una district up to December 2018.

He said that EZ Parwanoo registered SGST Revenue collection of Rs. 68.71 crore up to December, 2019 as compared to SGST revenue collection of Rs. 7.16 crore up to December, 2018. EZ Palampur collected Rs. 21.12 crore and EZ Una Rs. 12.83 crore in December, 2019 as compared to SGST revenue collection of Rs. 0.59 crore and Rs. 1.07 crore respectively of both districts up to December 2018.

Chief Minister said that EZ Palampur has registered revenue collection of Rs. 8.63 crore up to December 2019 as compared to Rs. 0.045 crore up to December, 2018. Similarly, EZ Una has registered revenue collection of Rs. 5.82 crore up to December, 2019 as compared to revenue collection of Rs. 0.11 crore up to December, 2018.