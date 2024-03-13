Shillai – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for a series of developmental initiatives amounting to approximately Rs. 110 crore in Shillai assembly constituency of district Sirmaur.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the irrigation scheme Suinga-Baag, completed with an outlay of Rs. 59.67 lakh, and the lift irrigation scheme Kando-Cheog, costing Rs. 1.85 crore in GP Kamrau.

Among the significant foundation stones laid was for the Salwala-Sataun road, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 15.90 crore, aiming to enhance connectivity in the region. Additionally, the Chief Minister inaugurated a veterinary hospital, with an allocated budget of Rs. 69.60 lakh in sub-tehsil Ronhat, and sanctioned funds for the expansion of Government Senior Secondary School, Tatiana.

Further emphasizing infrastructural development, Chief Minister Sukhu laid the foundation stone for several road projects, including the Shillai-Naya to Kandi-Sundradi road and Drabil-Nainidhar to Halan road, collectively costing Rs. 17.64 crore. He also initiated the up-gradation work of Kafota-Koti-Kando-Cheog road, allocating Rs. 30.68 crore for the project.

Healthcare infrastructure received a significant boost with the foundation stone laying ceremony of a Primary Health Center building in Timbi, costing Rs. 1.38 crore, and the announcement of a 100-bed hospital with modern facilities in Shillai, amounting to Rs. 19.36 crore.

In addition to healthcare and road infrastructure, the Chief Minister announced the establishment of educational institutions, including the Rajiv Gandhi Adarsh Day Boarding School at Sataun, allocated Rs. six crore, and a 33 KV electric Sub Station at Kafota, costing Rs. 3.79 crore.

The Chief Minister also pledged to enhance administrative facilities, announcing the opening of Divisional Offices of the State Electricity Board in Shillai and Sangrah, along with various educational and healthcare facilities across the region.