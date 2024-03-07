Shimla – In a significant stride towards a substance-free future, the ongoing Community-based Peer-led Intervention (CPLI) Project in Shimla is leaving an indelible impact on the city’s adolescents. Under the umbrella of the Drug-Free India Campaign, an empowering awareness camp unfolded today at the Computer Institute C-DAC Lakkar Bazar, attracting the participation of around 60 enthusiastic young minds.

Deepak Sundriyal, the dedicated Area Coordinator of the CPLI Project in Shimla, spearheaded the interactive session. Sundriyal delved into the pervasive issue of drug addiction among the youth, shedding light on the stress associated with career-building and the potential pitfalls of making misguided decisions during social activities. Importantly, Sundriyal shared personal experiences, creating a relatable and impactful narrative for the attending adolescents.

The initiative, backed by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department and the Human Welfare Service Committee Chaupal of the State Government, is strategically designed to cover all wards within the Shimla Municipal Corporation. Its scope extends to schools, colleges, and private centers falling under each ward, with the ambitious goal of reaching every youth aged 10-18 through CPLI.

Deepak Sundriyal emphasized the program’s vital role in reaching out to the youth, citing a successful event at Saraswati Paradise school in Sanjauli yesterday, where over 300 children received crucial information on drug prevention.

The Drug Free India Campaign goes beyond traditional awareness camps, infiltrating various educational institutions and centers, ensuring a comprehensive approach in the battle against drug addiction. As the campaign gains momentum, the vision is to cultivate a resilient and well-informed youth population committed to leading drug-free lives.

The CPLI Project in Shimla is not merely an intervention; it represents a community-driven movement aimed at empowering adolescents to make informed choices and resist the allure of drugs. By fostering dialogue, sharing experiences, and providing essential information, the campaign aspires to lay the foundation for a drug-free tomorrow in Shimla, one where the city’s adolescents are equipped with the knowledge and strength to say no to drugs and build a brighter, healthier future.