In a harmonious blend of spirituality and cultural grandeur, Mandi is poised for the commencement of the International Shivratri Festival on March 9. The town is ablaze with excitement as it extends a celestial welcome to 216 revered gods and goddesses, promising a spectacle that transcends the ordinary.

Badadev Kamrunag is expected to arrive today, marking the initiation of festival preparations. Accompanying him are six other deities, setting the stage for a divine congregation that reflects the cultural richness embedded in the fabric of Mandi’s prestigious event. The anticipation builds as more divine arrivals are expected on the auspicious day of Shivratri, March 8.

State Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will officially inaugurate the International Shivratri Festival on March 9. The inaugural ceremony will commence with the Chief Minister’s worship of Lord Rajmadhav, followed by his participation in the first royal jaleb of the festival. Beyond a mere cultural extravaganza, the event seeks to embark on a spiritual journey, invoking the blessings of the divine.

Renowned artist Hansraj Raghuvanshi will take center stage, serenading the audience with hymns praising Lord Bholenath and playing the Damru of Shiva in the first cultural evening on March 9. Preceding him, star artist Kumar Sahil is set to captivate the audience with a mesmerizing performance.

The festival promises a diverse array of performances, with artists like Jassi Gill, Babbal Rai, Akhtar Brothers, Mamta Bhardwaj, Laman Band, and Ishant Bhardwaj adding their unique flavours to the event. With six cultural evenings planned, the International Shivratri Festival aims to showcase the best of state-level, Punjabi, and Mumbai artists, providing an immersive experience for all attendees.

The grandeur of the festival reaches its pinnacle with the second Shahi Jaleb on March 12, and the Mahotsav concludes on March 15. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla will preside over this final ceremony, marking the end of the festival after the last Shahi Jaleb of Rajmadhav.

As the countdown to March 9 begins, Mandi stands as a beacon of cultural brilliance and spiritual richness, inviting residents and visitors alike to witness the fusion of divinity and artistic expression in the heart of the town. The International Shivratri Festival promises to be a celebration that transcends boundaries, offering a unique blend of spiritual awakening and cultural magnificence.