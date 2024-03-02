Mandi – Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) and Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN) have collaborated in an initiative to empower the youth of Himachal Pradesh with essential skills in Machine Learning. The recently concluded 10th skill development training program, held at IIT Mandi, witnessed the active participation of 54 enthusiastic youths from various districts of the state.

The training program, spanning from January 29 to February 29, aimed to equip participants with practical knowledge and skills in Machine Learning, a pivotal technology in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, also known as Industry 4.0. With a rapidly growing demand for Machine Learning professionals in India, this collaborative effort becomes crucial in bridging the skills gap and preparing the youth for evolving job markets.

Throughout the month-long program, participants were immersed in a comprehensive curriculum tailored to provide hands-on experience and theoretical insights into Machine Learning. The courses covered advanced concepts within the field, preparing the youth for the challenges and opportunities presented by the ever-evolving technological landscape.

Gandharva Rathore, IAS, Managing Director of HPKVN, interacted with the candidates digitally and provided insights into the importance of these courses in aligning youth with market demands.

Prof. Tushar Jain, Head, Center for Continuing Education, IIT Mandi, highlighted the holistic development approach, combining advanced technical and soft-skills components, making the participants Industry 4.0 ready.

The successful collaboration between IIT Mandi and HPKVN marks a significant step in the direction of empowering Himachal Pradesh’s youth with cutting-edge skills.