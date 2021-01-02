Shimla: Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj visited the IGMC hospital in Shimla on Saturday. The minister inspected the facilities in COVID ward and spoke to the hospital administration about different issues.

The minister asked patients to call him in case they come across any issue.

He also enquired the availability of oxygen and beds at the hospital. IGMC senior medical superintendent Dr. Janak, MS Rahul Gupta, Principal Dr Rajneesh Pathania, and other officials were present during the minister’s visit.

The minister also called the COVID patients admitted to the hospital and advised them not to panic. “I and my family have gone through the COVID phase,” he said, adding, “If you come across any issue, please tell the hospital authorities or call me.”

The minister also enquired about the availability of food and medicine.

Earlier the minister had visited the COVID facility at DDU hospital Shimla, besides holding meetings with authorities in Shimla, Kotkhai, and Rohru. The minister has also written to the COVID patients in home isolation advising them to stay calm and resort to Yoga and meditation.

The minister said the government is serious about the COVID situation and ensuring that people suffering from COVID either at the hospital or home do not face any inconvenience.