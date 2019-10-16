Assembly By-Election 2019: Electronic Verification Program extended till November 18

11 centenarian voters to cast their votes in By-Election

Shimla: Additional Chief Electoral Officer (Additional CEO) Rupali Thakur said here today that as per the directions of the Election Commission of India, the date of Electronic Verification Programme (EVP) has been extended till November 18, 2019.

The Electronic Verification programme was started from September 1, 2019 which aimed to rectify any discrepancy related to Name, House number, Address, Age, Gender and Photo etc in voter list.

Thakur informed that voters can rectify any discrepancy in voter list with any supportive document such as Passport, Driving License, Aadhar Card, Ration Card, PAN Card, Identity card of the Government employee, Bank Pass book, Kisan Praman Patra, Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR, latest Electricity, water, telephone bill, gas connection bill which can be uploaded through Voter Helpline Mobile App, National Voters Service Portal (NVSP), Common Service Centre/Lok Mitra Kendra, Voter Facilitation Centre set up in Electoral Registration Officer (ERO)-cum- Sub Divisional Magistrate office. Persons with disabilities (PwDs) can rectify any discrepancy through Voter Helpline 1950.

Additional CEO appealed to the people of the state, political parties, non-government organisations, Mahila Mandals and Youth Clubs to inspect the voter lists for any rectifications or amendments and help in making the EVP successful.

As per an official information provided from the office of Election Commission as many as 1,56,624 electorates will exercise their franchise from Dharamshala and Pachhad segments. 82137 voters in Dharamshala Assembly Constituency and 74487 in Pachhad Assembly Constituency will exercise their franchise during the Bye elections on 21 October, 2019.

Out of total 82137 voters, there will be 40157 Female and 41980 Male voters in Dharamshala Assembly Constituency. Similarly, in Pachhad Assembly Constituency, out of total 74487 voters, there are 36189 Female and 38298 Male voters were registered till last date of nomination, besides 8 centenarian voters in both the Assembly Constituencies, which includes 5 in Pachhad and 3 in Dharamshala.

In this by-election, as many as 101 voters, 21 from Dharamshala and 80 from Pachhad Assembly Constituency, will cast their vote for the first time after attaining age of 18 years.

The by-election for Dharmashala and Pachhad assembly constituencies is to be held on 21 October. These assembly constituencies were fall vacant after Kishen Kapoor and Suresh Kashyap were elected for the Parliament.

Traditional political rival BJP and Congress are in close contest in the by-election. Both parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo electorates. BJP, being in the power in the state, making all-out effort, while for Congress it’s a battle of survival. BJP is facing tough contest from the its rebels in both segment as Dyal Pyari from Pachhad and Rakesh Kumar from Dharamshala constituency have succeeded in making good ground in the election and giving tough time for the ruling party to retain the seats.