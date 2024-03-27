In a significant move towards fostering academic and research collaboration, the Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi) has joined hands with Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekanand Technical University, Bhilai. The partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marks a milestone in the pursuit of research excellence and knowledge sharing between the two institutions.

The MoU sets the stage for an exchange of scientific knowledge and information. Professor M.K. Verma, Vice-Chancellor of Chhattisgarh Vivekanand Technical University, Bhilai, and Professor Laxmidhar Behera, Director of IIT Mandi, endorsed the agreement, highlighting the commitment of both institutions to collaborative endeavours.

Dr. Kumar Sambhav Pandey, Registrar of IIT Mandi, expressed the institution’s dedication to nurturing excellence through collaboration. He emphasized, “IIT Mandi continues to actively seek partnerships with esteemed institutions such as Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekanand Technical University, Bhilai. By nurturing a culture of collaboration, IIT Mandi aims to contribute significantly to the advancement of science, technology, and society.”

Under the terms of the MoU, faculty and staff exchanges will be facilitated, enabling individuals from both institutions to enrich their expertise through exposure to diverse perspectives and research methodologies. Moreover, joint postdoctoral and PhD programs will be established, fostering academic growth and research innovation under collaborative supervision.

Both IIT Mandi and Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekanand Technical University will open their research facilities to each other, fostering an environment conducive to joint research initiatives. This provision is expected to facilitate the seamless execution of collaborative projects, leveraging the strengths and resources of both institutions.

The partnership extends beyond academia, encompassing joint participation in nationally and internationally funded research projects. Additionally, a series of joint activities, including seminars, workshops, conferences, and training programs, are on the agenda, providing students with invaluable exposure to the diverse academic and research resources available at both institutions.