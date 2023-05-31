Former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and ex-Union Minister Shanta Kumar has raised concerns over the delayed transfer of ownership of the Shanan Power Project, stating that it is a grave injustice to the state. Kumar emphasized that it is high time for Himachal Pradesh to rightfully gain control of the powerhouse, and he expressed satisfaction that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is actively engaging with the Government of India to address this issue.

Kumar highlighted the prolonged lease dispute between the governments of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, stating that the excuses made by Punjab regarding the lease expiry are no longer valid. According to him, the powerhouse should have been handed over to Himachal Pradesh after the Punjab Reorganization Act of 1966.

The matter was previously brought to the attention of then-Prime Minister Morarji Desai in 1978, and he had agreed to resolve the issue. However, due to opposition from Punjab and Haryana, a committee was formed to make the final decision. Kumar stressed that the Reorganization Act of 1966 clearly stipulated that Himachal Pradesh should receive properties located in the common Punjab region.

During his tenure as Chief Minister, Kumar was successful in persuading the Union Government at the Center to implement the principle of royalty in Himachal’s hydroelectric projects. He urged Chief Minister Sukhu to meet with the Prime Minister, along with Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, to advocate for the rights of Himachal Pradesh and secure the rightful ownership of the Jogindernagar Power Project.

The Jogindernagar powerhouse, which was jointly owned by Punjab, became a part of the newly formed Himachal Pradesh after the reorganization in 1966. Kumar emphasized that the state deserves full control over this vital power asset, and the transfer of ownership should be expedited.

The Chief Minister’s engagement with the Government of India on this matter signifies the state government’s commitment to ensuring that Himachal Pradesh receives its due rights. With the support of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, Himachal Pradesh hopes to resolve the long-standing issue and unlock the potential of the Jogindernagar Power Project for the benefit of its people.

Shanta Kumar’s call for Himachal Pradesh’s rightful ownership of the Jogindernagar Power Project highlights the need for resolving the lease dispute between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The state government’s efforts to engage with the central government indicate a positive step towards achieving justice and securing the future of this crucial power asset for the benefit of the people of Himachal Pradesh.