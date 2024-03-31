Black Money Taints Democracy: Shanta Kumar Calls for Election Expense Reforms

Palampur – Former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar has raised poignant concerns over the recent corruption allegations against Arvind Kejriwal, once hailed as a beacon of the anti-corruption movement in India. Kumar, a veteran politician, highlighted the profound irony of Kejriwal’s journey from a symbol of integrity to facing incarceration over graft charges.

Kumar underscored the deep-rooted disappointment felt by many, including renowned social activist Anna Hazare, as they witness the downfall of a movement that once held immense promise for cleansing Indian politics of its corrupt elements. “Seeing this, Anna Hazare must be crying,” lamented Kumar, capturing the disillusionment felt by those who once rallied behind Kejriwal’s anti-corruption crusade.

The revelation comes at a critical juncture for Indian democracy, with widespread concerns over the pervasive influence of black money in electoral processes. Kumar minced no words in condemning the insidious impact of illicit funds on the very fabric of democracy, labeling it as a stain that continues to mar the nation’s political landscape.

Drawing attention to the exorbitant costs associated with elections in India, estimated at a staggering Rs 15 lakh crore annually, Kumar proposed radical reforms to curb excessive spending and promote transparency in campaign financing. His solution entails consolidating multiple elections into a single event, significantly reducing the financial burden to a more manageable Rs 5 lakh crore. Additionally, Kumar advocated for the imposition of a special tax earmarked for election expenses and the implementation of stringent laws to penalize violations of spending limits.

The former CM’s impassioned plea for electoral reform resonates deeply in a climate rife with allegations of corruption and malfeasance. His call to action underscores the urgent need to fortify India’s democratic institutions against the corrosive influence of black money and to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

As the nation grapples with the fallout from the Kejriwal scandal and broader questions surrounding the integrity of its political system, Shanta Kumar’s words serve as a stark reminder of the sacrifices made by those who once dared to challenge the status quo in pursuit of a more just and equitable society.