Palampur: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on the former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar at his residence at Palampur in Kangra district today.

It was a courtesy call.

Veteran leader Shanta Kumar also invited the Chief Minister to visit Vivekanand Trust Palampur.

Chief Minister Sukhu also called on former Vidhan Sabha Speaker and veteran Congress leader Brij Bihari Lal Butail at Palampur.

Political Advisor to Chief Minister Sunil Sharma, Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (IT) Gokul Butail, MLAs Ashish Butail, Yadvinder Goma, Sanjay Awasthy and Suresh Kumar, OSD to the Chief Minister Gopal Sharma were present on the occasion among others.