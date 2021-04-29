Palampur: In a wake of the Covid cases surge, former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Shanta Kumar on Thursday has suggested the central government and the Election Commission to ban all types of elections in the country for at least the next six months.

He has also demanded to allow guests from only two families and a maximum of 15 persons in a marriage ceremony and to ban all political, religious and social gatherings.

In a statement issued by Kumar, he has expressed concern over large numbers of deaths being caused by COVID-19. Kumar has blamed the government as well as the people of negligence that has let to such a dangerous situation in the country.

“Even today, thousands of saints are taking bath in Kumbh Mela, leaders are roaming freely and COVID-19 protocols are being broken wherever these leaders go,” said Kumar.

He said that Kangra is the biggest district of the state and is also the worst hit district. “At least 50 percent COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Kangra district alone” he added.

He further said that around 3,000 marriages are about to happen in the month of May and if COVID-19 protocols are broken in them then situation will get much worse.

He has also demanded the political leaders to cancel all of their scheduled tours in national interest and only pursue them in case of emergency.