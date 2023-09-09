Dharamshala – As cricket fever intensifies in anticipation of the India vs. New Zealand World Cup match scheduled for October 22, fans have reason to rejoice. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled a diverse range of ticket prices for the game, ensuring that cricket enthusiasts from all walks of life can be part of this thrilling sporting spectacle.

Affordable Stands for Passionate Fans

In an effort to accommodate the broad spectrum of cricket fans, the ICC has reserved nine stands offering affordable ticket options. Four stands will provide tickets at an economical Rs 1,500, while five stands offer a slightly higher but still accessible price point of Rs 2,000. These stands promise an electric atmosphere and provide an opportunity for fans to soak in the action without straining their wallets.

Varied Pricing for Every Pocket

The picturesque Dharamshala Cricket Stadium, nestled in the Himalayan foothills, boasts a total of 14 stands, excluding the exclusive corporate box. Ticket prices span from a budget-friendly Rs 1,500 to a premium Rs 30,000. Here’s a breakdown of the stand prices:

Corporate Box: Rs 30,000

Club Lodge: Rs 15,000

Pavilion Terrace: Rs 10,000

North Pavilion Stand: Rs 7,500

East Stand-3: Rs 7,500

West Stand-1: Rs 3,500

West Stand-2: Rs 2,000

North West Stand: Rs 2,000

North 1 Stand: Rs 2,000

North 2 Stand: Rs 2,000

East Stand-2: Rs 2,000

West Stand-3: Rs 1,500

North Stand-1: Rs 1,500

North Stand-2: Rs 1,500

East Stand-1: Rs 1,500

The Club Lodge and Pavilion Terrace stands offer fans an elevated experience with premium seating and unparalleled views of the action on the field. Meanwhile, the more budget-friendly stands ensure that no cricket enthusiast misses out on the chance to be part of this historic event.

Online Booking on the Horizon

Avneesh Parmar, Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), confirmed that the ticket prices for India vs. New Zealand match have been solidified. Cricket aficionados can expect the commencement of online ticket bookings in the coming days, simplifying the process of securing a spot at what promises to be an unforgettable showdown.

Five World Cup Matches in Dharamshala

Besides the much-anticipated India vs. New Zealand match, Dharamshala’s picturesque stadium is set to host a total of five World Cup matches. The stage is set for an action-packed series of games in the heart of the Himalayas, promising a cricketing spectacle like no other.

As the countdown to the World Cup clash continues, fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to purchase their tickets and become part of history. With a wide range of pricing options, cricket lovers can relish the magic of the sport in the enchanting backdrop of Dharamshala.