Shimla – In a dramatic turn of events, six Congress MLAs, recently disqualified under the anti-defection law in Himachal Pradesh, have declared their intent to challenge the decision in the High Court. The legislators are gearing up for a legal battle that could have far-reaching consequences for the state’s political landscape.

The decision to disqualify the MLAs was taken by Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania today morning after they allegedly defied the party whip during the voting for the Rajya Sabha seat and were absent during the passing of the Finance Bill despite a party directive.

Sudhir Sharma, one of the disqualified MLAs, expressed his dissatisfaction with the process, stating that the Speaker did not come to the House for one and a half hours on the day of the incident. He claimed that only one member received the notice, and the MLAs were not properly informed. Sharma emphasized that the decision to challenge the disqualification in court was driven by a commitment to uphold democratic principles and fight for justice.

“We don’t do politics out of fear. The government is in the minority,” said Sharma, highlighting the delicate balance of power in the state.

On the other hand, the Assembly Speaker defended the decision, noting that despite being issued a whip during the presentation of the Finance Bill, the six Congress MLAs did not attend the session. He argued that action had to be taken to ensure accountability and discipline within the legislative body.

As the legal battle looms, the political composition in Himachal Pradesh remains in a precarious state. The Congress government, with 34 members, currently holds a majority in the 68-member Assembly.

At present, there are 62 members in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, with Congress holding 34 seats, BJP 25, and three independent MLAs. Independent MLAs, who supported the BJP in the Rajya Sabha member election, could potentially shift the balance if they remain aligned with the ruling party.

The disqualified MLAs, anticipating a prolonged legal process, are prepared to take their case to the Supreme Court if the High Court does not provide relief. If the legal hurdles persist and there is no membership, the possibility of re-elections for their seats looms, adding another layer of complexity to the political situation in Himachal Pradesh. The coming days are poised to be critical, as the constitutional clash unfolds amidst a backdrop of political uncertainty and legal intricacies.