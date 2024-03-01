Dharampur – In a passionate address to a massive public gathering in Dharampur, in the Kasauli Assembly constituency of Solan district, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reaffirmed his commitment to the people of Himachal Pradesh, emphasizing that his priority lies in serving the public, not in political power struggles.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sukhu expressed concern over the attempts to disrupt the democratic process and the recent turmoil surrounding the Rajya Sabha elections. He revealed that some Congress MLAs had betrayed the party’s ethics by engaging in cross-voting during the elections. Sukhu asserted, “Those who betrayed the party and played with the sentiments of the people won’t be spared, even by the Almighty.”

Highlighting a concerning incident, the Chief Minister disclosed that six rebel MLAs, escorted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Haryana Police, had reached Shimla by helicopter but abstained from attending the session where the budget was scheduled to be passed on February 28th, with the apparent motive of overthrowing the government.

Sukhu attributed the political turbulence to the State Government’s relentless efforts to curb corruption and implement numerous welfare schemes for the benefit of the people. In the first and second budgets, measures were taken to increase minimum wages, bear the expenses of widows’ children, enhance the procurement price of milk, and introduce agrarian initiatives for the farming community and other welfare schemes for the upliftment of the weaker sections of society.

Asserting his dedication to the people of the State, Sukhu stated, “I am here for the people, for the development of my State. I am here for you all and not afraid of the conspiracies being hatched against me.” He pledged to protect the state’s wealth from being looted and affirmed his commitment to serving the people until his last breath.

In an emotional tone, the Chief Minister criticized the BJP for attempting to destabilize the elected government, emphasizing that while the opposition leader may hunger for power, his priority is the welfare of the people. Sukhu expressed confidence that his government will complete its full five-year tenure.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil echoed the sentiments of Chief Minister Sukhu, emphasizing the importance of preserving democracy despite undemocratic attempts to destabilize the government. He commended the Chief Minister’s sincere efforts towards the upliftment of the State and its people.