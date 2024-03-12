Overcoming Challenges of Severe Snowfall, Public Works Department Rescues Stranded Individuals and Expeditiously Clears Blocked Roads in the Spiti Section

Kaza — In response to the recent heavy snowfall that blanketed the Spiti section, the Public Works Department (PWD) has undertaken a commendable effort to swiftly restore crucial roads that were blocked, ensuring connectivity and safety in the region.

The PWD in Kaza manages a total of 156 small and large roads, vital for the smooth functioning of the region. Notably, the restoration work has already been completed on several key routes, including Rangrik bridge to Kibber road, Chichim via pass road, link road to Kih Math, Kaza to Langja road, Poh to Nidang Pomrang road, Shichling Mane road, Shichling Dhaknar road, Lingti Rama road, Rama to Lalung road, Guling Kungri road, Shichling Dhankhar Marg, and Kaza Local roads.

ADC Rahul Jain highlighted the unprecedented snowfall experienced this year, surpassing the levels seen in several previous years. The PWD initiated road restoration work on March 3, and their relentless efforts have led to the successful rescue of over 200 individuals stranded during the snowfall. These individuals were safely transported to Kaza Samudo Road using PWD’s JCB machines.

Recognizing the urgency of road accessibility, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) was instructed to promptly restore the Rangrik to Losar road. BRO’s JCB equipment efficiently restored the route from Losar to Kyoto, and further efforts are underway to open the Losar to Kaza road within the next five days.

In a proactive move, the PWD has deployed five dozers, three private JCBs, three department JCBs, four camper vehicles, and two dippers to address the challenges posed by recurring glacial movements. The PWD even restored oiling in Pin Valley, showcasing their commitment to maintaining infrastructure and connectivity in the face of adverse weather conditions.

Despite the formidable challenges posed by the ongoing snowfall, the PWD aims to reach Mud Tak within the next four days, emphasizing its dedication to restoring normalcy and connectivity in the Spiti Valley.