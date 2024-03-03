In a strategic move aimed at solidifying party unity, the state government announced on Saturday the appointment of Fatehpur MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania as the Deputy Chairman of the State Planning Board, granting him a Cabinet rank. This follows closely on the heels of the appointment of Rampur MLA Nand Lal as the Chairman of the Seventh State Finance Commission on Friday.

The political landscape in the state has been marked by recent tensions within the Congress party, prompting these key appointments. The move is seen as a response to the potential threat of the BJP attempting to lure away Congress MLAs, particularly after a group of six disgruntled legislators openly revolted against the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Sources suggest that these appointments are part of a larger strategy to appease Congress president Pratibha Singh and ensure the loyalty of party MLAs. The timing, coming almost 14 months after the government’s formation, underscores the Congress party’s concern about the BJP’s efforts to poach its members.

Despite interventions from the party high command, internal discord persists within the state party unit. Pratibha Singh, who remains dissatisfied with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, holds a pivotal position in this delicate political balance. In an attempt to garner her support, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri visited Pratibha Singh at her residence, Holly Lodge in Shimla, on Saturday. Agnihotri, a loyalist of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, is seen as playing a crucial role in maintaining party cohesion.

The unease within the party is further highlighted by the absence of Vikramaditya Singh, who is currently in New Delhi. The state capital remains tense as the government increases the security detail for two staunch Virbhadra loyalists, Rampur MLA Nand Lal, and Chief Parliamentary Secretary and Rohru MLA Mohan Lal Brakta. Both were present at Vikramaditya’s recent press conference where grievances against Chief Minister Sukhu were aired openly.

The political scenario in the state suggests that more appointments may be on the horizon in the coming days to ensure party leaders’ support and prevent a potential collapse of the state government. The stability of the government is closely tied to the actions of Vikramaditya Singh, and the unfolding political dynamics are being closely watched by political observers and the public alike.