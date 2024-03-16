New Delhi – In a significant announcement, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar declared that the Lok Sabha elections would commence on April 19, spanning across 7 phases, with the results slated to be announced on June 4. Urging citizens to actively participate in the democratic process, Kumar emphasized the importance of exercising the right to vote.

Here are the key dates for the Lok Sabha elections:

– First phase: April 19

– Second phase: April 26

– Third phase: May 7

– Fourth phase: May 13

– Fifth phase: May 20

– Sixth phase: May 25

– Seventh phase: June 1

During a press conference, Kumar revealed that more than 97 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in this electoral exercise. The Election Commission aims to establish 10.5 lakh polling stations across the nation to facilitate smooth and accessible voting procedures.

“We are fully prepared and I request the voters to get inked,” expressed Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, accompanied by the newly appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu. He emphasized the historic opportunity presented by these elections and assured the nation of conducting a fair and impartial electoral process.

Highlighting the Commission’s preparedness, Kumar shared statistics indicating the scale of the electoral machinery in place. “We have 97 crore registered voters, over 10.5 lakh polling stations manned by 1.5 crore personnel, and 55 lakh EVMs,” he stated.

Watch LIVE : Press Conference by Election Commission to announce schedule for General Elections 2024 to Lok Sabha & State Assemblies https://t.co/M8MRkdUdod — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) March 16, 2024

Addressing the demographic composition of voters, Kumar revealed that there are 97.8 crore eligible voters, comprising 49.72 crore male voters and 47.1 crore female voters. Additionally, there are 1.82 crore first-time voters who hold a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s future.

Reflecting on past electoral exercises, Kumar noted the peaceful conduct of the previous 11 state elections, marked by minimal violence and re-polls. He assured citizens of further enhancements in ensuring a secure and transparent electoral environment.

In the previous Lok Sabha polls held in 2019, a total of 91.2 crore eligible voters participated, resulting in a voter turnout of 67.4 percent. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the dominant force, securing 303 seats, followed by the Congress with 52 seats.

As the nation gears up for another democratic spectacle, the Election Commission reaffirms its commitment to facilitating a free, fair, and inclusive electoral process, underscoring the essence of democracy in the world’s largest democracy.