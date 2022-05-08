Dharamshala: In a shocking incident, Khalistani banners were found tied on the main gate and boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala, the winter capital of the state.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kangra Kushal Chand Sharma confirmed the report and said that the banners have been removed.

He said, “The flags might have been tied during the midnight or early morning.”

SP said that this might have been done by some tourists from Punjab. He said that police has started to investigate the matter and police is going to register a case in this matter.

The state’s leaders and journalists have been receiving such threats from pro-Khalistanis over the past few months.

Earlier, Sikh For Justice Chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had announced to hoist the Khalistani flag at The Ridge Shimla in April.

In March, CM had also ordered to not to allow vehicles having objectionable flags and signs in the state. This happened when videos of police removing objectionable flags from tourists’ vehicles from Punjab went viral on social media.