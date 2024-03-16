In a significant development, the Election Commission of India has officially declared the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, outlining a comprehensive plan that spans seven phases. This strategic approach aims to ensure a smooth and orderly electoral process across the diverse landscape of the nation.

For Himachal Pradesh, this announcement carries particular importance as the state prepares to participate in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Concurrently, the region will also witness by-elections for six assembly seats, adding another layer of electoral activity to the mix.

The election schedule for Himachal Pradesh:

Notification: May 7

Filing of Nominations: May 7 to May 14

Scrutiny of Nominations: May 15

Withdrawal of Nominations: May 17

Voting: June 1

Results Declaration: June 4

Simultaneously, the Election Commission has also announced the by-elections for six assembly seats, including Dharamshala, Lahaul-Spiti, Sujanpur, Badsar, Gagret, and Kutlahar.