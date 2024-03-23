Shimla – Amidst growing concerns over the state of democracy and constitutional freedoms, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, spokesperson for the All India Congress Committee and MLA from Theog, has vehemently criticized the current political climate, likening it to an “undeclared emergency” in the country.

Addressing media personnel at the State Congress headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, Rathore expressed grave apprehensions regarding the suppression of opposition voices and the erosion of democratic principles. He highlighted instances where opposition leaders faced harassment, including seizure of bank accounts and arbitrary arrests, painting a grim picture of the prevailing political landscape.

Rathore accused the BJP of resorting to tactics aimed at stifling dissent, alleging misuse of investigative agencies to target political adversaries. He asserted that BJP’s efforts to destabilize state governments through orchestrated campaigns are destined to fail, emphasizing the resilience of democratic institutions.

Aiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rathore lambasted the government for its failure to fulfil electoral promises, citing unmet pledges such as doubling farmers’ incomes and creating millions of new jobs annually. He accused the BJP of peddling false narratives and suppressing dissenting voices, citing the expulsion of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha and subsequent eviction from his official residence as unprecedented acts of political vindictiveness.

Drawing attention to alleged financial improprieties, Rathore claimed that BJP had amassed substantial funds through electoral bonds, a matter brought to light by the Supreme Court’s intervention. He decried the arrest of opposition leaders during election periods, citing instances involving Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as indicative of a broader pattern of political persecution.

Rathore lamented the shifting alliances in Indian politics, citing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s purported alignment with BJP after years of antagonism. He warned against BJP’s divisive tactics aimed at sowing political instability, calling for united opposition against perceived injustices.