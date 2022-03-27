Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Kuldeep Rathore on Saturday while expressing concern over the recent threat by Khalistani separatists said that the government should take this matter seriously and should initiate a strict against in this matter.

Recently, Sikh For Justice (SFJ) founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun allegedly send a threatening to hoist the Khalistani flag in Shimla on April 29 after CM said that the vehicles having posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and banned flags and symbols will not be allowed to enter the state.

While addressing a press conference in Shimla, Rathore said that such threats were also received last year. He questioned the state government and what action did it take against those threats at that time.

He said that receiving such threats right before the Legislative Assembly elections and the sudden activation of these anti-social elements also raises many questions in itself.

Reacting to the recent defeat of Congress in five states, Rathore said that the elections in those states were not based on real issues but on pseudo nationalism and communalism.

He said that the recent by-polls in the state were based upon issues like unemployment, inflation and corruption and Congress won all the seats in those polls.

Rathore also lashed out at BJP led government for the recent hike in the prices of various commodities and said that the government should explain why prices of petrol, diesel and LPG gas cylinders were hiked just after the elections and why were the prices of these commodities reduced after BJP suffered defeat in Himachal’s by-polls.