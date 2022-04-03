Theog: State Congress president Kuldeep Rathore has shown interest to contest the assembly election from the Theog-Kumarsen assembly constituency.

Rathore, in a meeting with party workers at Theog, made clear that if party high-command cleared his name from the segment, he would contest the poll.

“Contesting election depends upon the will of the people and party,” Rathore said and added that if party high-command entrusted responsibility he is ready to contest the assembly elections.

Congress was routed in the Theog constituency in the 2017 assembly election. In a most bizarre political development in the Theog in 2017 when then sitting MLA and veteran politician Vidya Stokes offered to retire from active politics and proposed the name of Virbhadra Singh as the most suitable candidate for Theog. However, Virbhadra Singh shifted to the Arki segment, and despite senior leaders’ objections, Congress fielded Deepak Rathore for the seat, who not only lost the seat but lost his security also.

State Congress president Kuldeep Rathore claimed to be in a good position in the Theog-Kumarsena segment. He claimed that Congress has strengthened its base in Theog and is confident to win the seat for the party.