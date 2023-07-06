In a strong assertion aimed at countering the claims made by BJP leaders, Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh has affirmed the stability of the Himachal Pradesh government. Amidst recent speculations regarding the potential destabilization of the government and the installation of a BJP-backed chief minister, Singh confidently stated that the current government is resilient and will successfully complete its tenure.

Responding to the assertions made by the BJP, Singh categorically refuted their predictions and assured the public that the government of Himachal Pradesh remains strong and steadfast. He emphasized that the Congress party stands united, committed to ensuring the stability and efficient governance of the state throughout its term.

Singh’s resolute statement comes in light of recent political manoeuvres by the BJP, which seemed aimed at disrupting the existing power structure in Himachal Pradesh. However, Singh dismissed these attempts, stating that they would prove unsuccessful in achieving their intended objectives.

During a media interaction, Singh highlighted the triumph of the Congress party in the recent elections, securing an impressive 40 seats. This electoral victory serves as a testament to the government’s strong mandate and solidifies its position for the next five years. Himachal Pradesh, known for setting its own trends, continues to forge a path of progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

In addition to asserting the government’s stability, Singh shed light on the central government’s withholding of Rs 4,000 crore in funds. He stressed the urgent need for their reinstatement and accused BJP leaders of attempting to create an atmosphere of instability within Himachal Pradesh. However, he expressed confidence that these efforts would ultimately fail. Furthermore, Singh highlighted the successful resolution of various issues within the Public Works Department, a testament to the government’s dedication to effective governance. The department has even established a helpline to promptly address emergencies arising from the current rainy season.

Addressing concerns about the government’s longevity, Singh reassured the public that predictions of the BJP’s attempts to destabilize the government would prove futile. He urged BJP leaders in the state to prioritize efforts to secure the release of development funds that are currently held by the central government, particularly the budget for the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and the Central Road Fund (CRF).

Touching upon the contentious topic of the Common Civil Code, Singh expressed the Congress party’s commitment to supporting the decision taken by the top leadership. He revealed that the party’s stance on the Common Civil Code aligns with the orders received from National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi. Singh criticized the central government for using this issue as a diversion tactic, aiming to divert attention from critical concerns such as inflation and unemployment as the Lok Sabha elections approach. Notably, Singh’s previous support for the Common Civil Code on social media has now been superseded by the party’s official stance.