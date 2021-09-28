Shimla: The state Congress president has levelled serious allegations of selling government jobs against the BJP led state government.

The state congress staged a demonstration led by State Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore in front of DC office Shimla against the appointment of non-Himachali in State Electricity board and rising unemployment. Legislature Vikramaditya Singh also participated in this protest.

Rathore accused Jai Ram Thakur led government of selling government jobs and has done an injustice to the unemployed youth of the state.

Rathore asked the BJP led government to mend its way and threaten to initiate aggressive demonstrations across the state. “Earlier, outsiders were appointed in the State Secretariat and now 13 Junior Engineers have been recruited in the State Electricity board,” Rathore claimed.

Claiming 15 lakhs unemployed in the state, Rathore blamed the government for failing to generate employment opportunities for the youth. He also accused govt of failing to deal with the rising inflation and unemployment in the state.

MLA Vikramaditya Singh also targeted the state government. He blamed govt for meting out injustice to farmers, orchardists, youths and promised to intensify the struggle to force govt to mend their way.

“Double engine government is running in different directions, Vikramaditya quipped.