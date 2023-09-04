Hamirpur – In a major announcement aimed at bringing transparency and fairness to the recruitment process, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh has unveiled plans to establish ‘Rajya Chayan Aayog’ (State Selection Commission). This transformative initiative, set to be implemented soon, is poised to create a more equitable system for filling 10,000 government job vacancies in the state.

The Chief Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to conducting a massive recruitment drive, offering a multitude of employment opportunities for job seekers throughout Himachal Pradesh.

Key highlights of this ambitious recruitment plan include the imminent hiring of 6,000 teachers through the newly established commission. Furthermore, the Forest Department will welcome 3,000 Van Mitra, and an additional 1,200 personnel will join the police force, forming a specialized task force dedicated to combating drug trafficking.

A pivotal aspect of this revamped recruitment process is the assurance of stringent security measures. Within the next few months, recruitment examinations will commence under the newly constituted ‘Rajya Chayan Aayog.’ The Chief Minister boldly proclaimed that there will be no tolerance for issues such as paper leaks or exam cancellations. All recruitment procedures will transition to computer-based assessments, ensuring unprecedented transparency. Moreover, the results will be expeditiously released within a week of the examination, significantly expediting the selection process.

Acknowledging the difficulties faced by candidates whose results have been pending for extended periods, the Chief Minister announced age relaxation measures. This will enable affected candidates to reapply for recruitment opportunities, promoting inclusivity and fairness.

CM Sukhu also took the opportunity to reflect on the past, citing the previous BJP government’s tenure during which the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission was marred by corruption scandals, including the sale of question papers. Swift action was taken by the current government to apprehend wrongdoers and bring them to justice, underlining the administration’s unwavering commitment to eradicating corruption from the recruitment process.