Hamirpur – The recently established Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog Hamirpur is gearing up to conduct its inaugural examination on March 30, 2024. Jitendra Sanjta, the Administrative Officer of the Commission, announced that the examination is slated for the recruitment of Operation Theater Assistant (OTA) under Post Code-1073.

These specific positions were advertised alongside other postcodes by the erstwhile Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur, through advertisement number 38-5/2022, released on September 24, 2022.

To ensure transparency and fairness, Sanjta revealed that the list of rejected applications for the OTA posts has been made available on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog. The comprehensive list includes the reasons for each rejection. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the download section of the website for detailed information.

In the event of a rejected application, candidates have the opportunity to appeal the decision. Sanjta specified that if any candidate wishes to contest the rejection of their application, they must submit their appeal along with all necessary documents outlined in the initial advertisement. The deadline for submitting appeals is March 4, 2024.

All appeals should be sent to the email address of the Administrative Officer Office of Himachal Pradesh State Selection Commission at ([email protected]). Candidates must adhere to this deadline, as failure to do so will result in the automatic rejection of their candidature. No appeals will be entertained after March 4, 2024.

The Himachal Pradesh State Selection Commission is committed to ensuring a fair and transparent selection process for all candidates. The upcoming examination marks a significant milestone for the newly established commission, and candidates are urged to stay updated with official announcements on the commission’s website.