Shimla – In a decisive move to enhance transparency and fairness in the state’s recruitment process, the Himachal Pradesh government has issued an official notification for the establishment of the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog, officially replacing the disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur.

The decision to disband the HPSSC was prompted by a recent scandal involving the leakage of examination papers for the recruitment of police constables and various other positions. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhu, the state government has taken prompt action to address these concerns and has now formally introduced a new recruitment body dedicated to transparency and impartiality.

This momentous decision was authorized during the recent Cabinet meeting held on September 14, reaffirming the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that appointments to Group C services across various departments are merit-based and conducted without any unethical practices.

While the composition of the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog, including the appointment of its Chairman, Members, staffing, budget allocation, and financial powers, will be released separately, it has been confirmed that the Aayog’s headquarters will remain in Hamirpur. It will also operate under the administrative purview of the Personnel Department.

The Aayog’s primary mandate is to provide recommendations for appointments to various Group C services and positions. However, it’s essential to note that specific positions, including those within the Himachal High Court, Vidhan Sabha, HP Public Service Commission, surveyors in the Public Works Department, and JBT teachers, will continue to be selected based on merit and batch-wise criteria. Currently, 50 percent of Class III posts are filled following a batch-wise approach.

This development represents a significant stride toward a fair and corruption-free recruitment system in Himachal Pradesh, upholding the principles of transparency, integrity, and meritocracy. As the Aayog becomes operational, it is poised to rebuild confidence among job seekers and the public in the state’s recruitment procedures, thereby fostering the growth and development of Himachal Pradesh.