Shimla – In a breakthrough decision aimed at resolving the prolonged impasse surrounding the Junior Office Assistant in Information Technology (JOA IT) post code 817 results, the Cabinet Sub-Committee has unanimously recommended the release of the results for all candidates, barring seven individuals implicated in a paper leak case.

The JOA (IT) post code 817 results have been in limbo due to an ongoing vigilance inquiry related to the now-disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri presided over the meeting on Thursday, where the sub-committee examined the legal intricacies surrounding the delayed release of the results.

After meticulous deliberations, the sub-committee concluded that the results for all candidates who appeared in the JOA (IT) post code 817 exams should be declared, except the seven candidates against whom First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered in connection to the paper leak case.

Deputy Chief Minister Agnihotri, addressing the media after the meeting, stated, “The sub-committee believes that the decision taken today will provide substantial relief to the candidates who have been sitting on a continuous hunger strike for the past few days, demanding the prompt declaration of JOA (IT) post code 817 results.”

Over 2 lakh candidates had participated in the JOA (IT) post code-817 examinations, and the prolonged delay in announcing the results had sparked frustration and protests among the candidates. The sub-committee’s unanimous decision is seen as a positive step towards addressing the concerns of the candidates and bringing an end to the prolonged uncertainty.

The recommendations of the sub-committee will now be conveyed to the full Cabinet for approval. This crucial step marks the next phase in the resolution of the JOA (IT) post code 817 issue. Deputy Chief Minister Agnihotri expressed confidence that the Cabinet would expedite the approval process, considering the urgency and the widespread impact of the matter.

“We believe that the decision taken by the sub-committee will not only bring relief to the candidates but also restore faith in the transparency and fairness of the examination process,” Agnihotri added.

The prolonged delay in announcing the results had not only led to protests but also raised questions about the credibility of the examination system. The sub-committee’s recommendations offer a ray of hope to the candidates, signaling a potential end to their anxieties and paving the way for a transparent resolution to the JOA (IT) post code 817 issue.