Shimla: Himachal Pradesh on Monday witnessed 43 deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1599 so far.

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases till date has climbed to 1,07,121.

As per the NHM report Kangra reported 17 deaths, Hamirpur 6, Solan 5, Shimla and Una 4 each, Mandi and Sirmour 3 each, while Kinnaur and Chamba one each.

State has reported 2630 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, while 1526 persons have been cured.

There are 21,788 active cases.

Kangra district has tested 717 new cases, Bilaspur 400, Shimla 399, Sirmour 252, Una 256, Chamba 204, Hamirpur 132, Solan 108, Mandi 24, Kullu 92, Lahaul-Spiti 19 and Kinnaur has reported 27 Covid-19 new cases.

Meanwhile, a government spokesperson informed there was no shortage of oxygen supply and beds in the hospitals and as of now, 3346 beds were available in various health institutes of the state.

He said that keeping in view the increasing cases of Covid-19, the number of beds has been increased to 1924 in various Covid dedicated health institutes, hospitals and Covid centers.

He said that 1422 beds were available in various Covid hospitals in the state on 21 April, which has now enhanced to 3346.

Out of total 1695 Covid cases in the state, 1185 were being given oxygen and 48 were on ventilators, he added.

“Per day availability of oxygen in the hospitals was 53 MT while the requirement was 23 MT. The PSA plant would be made functional in Chamba Medical College within a week which would meet out the oxygen requirement in the Chamba district,” he said.