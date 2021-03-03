Shimla: The state has reported 3 Covid deaths and 182 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the NHM report, 2 male Covid patients from Shimla have died today, while 1 Covid death has been reported from the Sirmour district. Now 1003 total Covid deaths have been reported in the state.

The state has also recorded 182 new Covid positive cases on Friday. Una district has recorded 65 new virus cases, while Kangra district has 52 cases. Solan 24, Shimla 10, Bilaspur 9, Mandi 8, Hamirpur, Kullu 5 each and Sirmour has found 4 new cases.

98 Covid patients have also recovered in the state and now active caseload has jumped to 1124 in the state. Una district has 347 active cases, while Kangra district has 219 reported active cases as of date. Solan 149, Shimla 109 and Sirmour has 100 active Covid cases.