Monsoon Fury: 236 Power Transformers Down, 19 Water Supply Schemes Stalled; Orange Alert Issued as Himachal Braces for More Heavy Rainfall

Shimla – The state of Himachal Pradesh is currently reeling under the impact of heavy monsoon rains, which have caused widespread disruption and danger. Landslides triggered by incessant rainfall have halted movement on 77 major roads across the state as of 10:00 am on Friday, significantly affecting daily life and transportation. The most severely impacted region is the Mandi district, where roadblocks are widespread.

The monsoon’s intensity is expected to increase in the coming days, according to the Meteorological Department. An orange alert has been issued for today, warning of very heavy rainfall in several districts, including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Chamba, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur. The forecast suggests that the rainfall activity will decrease starting from July 8.

On Thursday night, several areas experienced substantial rainfall: Palampur recorded 128.0 mm, Katola 110.2 mm, Baijnath 95.0 mm, Jogindernagar 64.0 mm, Mandi 40.4 mm, Kothi 36.0 mm, Kufri 33.2 mm, Shilaru 32.5 mm, Kotkhai 32.3 mm, Dharamshala 26.2 mm, Manali 22.0 mm, and Khadrala 21.6 mm. In Kangra district’s Nagari Chachiyan, residents, frustrated by rainwater entering their homes, blocked roads with trees.

The heavy rain has also impacted the state’s infrastructure, with 236 power transformers currently out of service and 19 water supply schemes stalled. Efforts to restore these essential services are ongoing, but the persistent adverse weather conditions are making progress slow.

A significant incident occurred on the Manali-Leh road, approximately 7 km ahead of Jingjing Bar, where continuous glacier melting caused flooding at around midnight on Thursday. The sudden deluge trapped two trucks and a motorcycle in the debris. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) worked through the night, and after a strenuous effort, managed to rescue the motorcyclist and clear the road by 10:00 am, as confirmed by OC Major Ravi Shankar of the BRO.

In addition to the infrastructural damage, the heavy rains have brought both relief and caution to the agricultural community. Since Friday morning, Kullu and Lahaul have experienced substantial rainfall, which has been welcomed by farmers and fruit growers. The increased water levels in rivers and streams are expected to benefit crops, particularly apples, pears and plums fruits, enhancing their size and juiciness. However, the district administrations have advised locals and tourists to stay away from riverbanks due to the heightened risk of flooding.