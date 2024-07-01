Himachal Pradesh experienced significantly lower than normal rainfall in June, with a recorded deficit of 49%. According to the Meteorological Department, the state received only 51 mm of rain from June 1 to 30, compared to the average of 102.5 mm expected during this period. This shortfall has raised concerns among farmers and gardeners who rely heavily on monsoon rains for their crops.

Several districts, including Hamirpur, Kangra, and Chamba, reported very low rainfall. In contrast, Shimla and Solan received slightly more rain, providing some relief. The lack of rainfall is expected to impact agricultural production in the region negatively. All 12 districts recorded less rainfall than usual, exacerbating concerns over crop yields. For instance, Bilaspur experienced a 53.3% decrease in rainfall, Chamba saw a 60% decrease, while Hamirpur and Kangra both experienced a 67% deficit. Kinnaur had a 61% shortfall, Kullu 49%, Lahaul Spiti 37%, and Mandi 52%. Even Shimla, which received relatively more rain, faced a 19% deficit, while Sirmaur had a 51% decrease, Solan 21%, and Una 47%.

Districts Most Affected by Rain Deficit

District Rainfall Deficit (%) Bilaspur -53.3 Chamba -60 Hamirpur -67 Kangra -67 Kinnaur -61 Kullu -49 Lahaul Spiti -37 Mandi -52 Shimla -19 Sirmaur -51 Solan -21 Una -47

Despite the June deficit, the monsoon picked up towards the end of the month, bringing substantial rain to some areas. In 2023, only 39.5 mm of rain had fallen by June 26, compared to the normal 84.3 mm, reflecting a 53% decrease. The Meteorological Center in Shimla has now issued alerts for the coming week, predicting heavy rainfall across many parts of the state. An orange alert is in place for July 1 and 2, followed by a yellow alert from July 3 to 7.

In the last 24 hours, various locations reported rainfall, indicating an increase in monsoon activity. Paonta Sahib recorded 38.2 mm of rain, Bhoranj 28.4 mm, Kangra 11.2 mm, Manali 10.0 mm, Dehra Gopipur 6.3 mm, and Pachhad and Bilaspur both recorded 2.0 mm. Kandaghat saw 1.1 mm, while Sundernagar, Dhaula Kuan, and Nahan each recorded 1.0 mm of rainfall. As of today, Shimla remains cloudy with occasional sunshine. The anticipated heavy rains are expected to provide much-needed relief to the parched regions of Himachal Pradesh, although residents and authorities remain cautious about potential flooding and landslides.