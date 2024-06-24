Shimla – As the region braces for the imminent arrival of the monsoon, pre-monsoon rains continue to lash various parts of Himachal Pradesh. Early Monday morning, the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti witnessed a sudden and intense flood in the Madgran Nallah following heavy rainfall. This unexpected surge of water created a stir in the local community and caused significant disruptions.

The flood led to the blockage of the vital road connecting Tindi, trapping many vehicles on both sides. Responding swiftly, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) deployed its machinery to clear the road and restore connectivity. Despite the intensity of the flood, there have been no reports of casualties or property damage, bringing some relief to the residents and authorities.

The sudden flooding is attributed to a combination of persistent rains and the melting of glaciers, which has heightened the risk of such occurrences in the region. Locals are advised to remain vigilant as the weather conditions evolve, with the monsoon expected to arrive soon, potentially exacerbating the situation.