Shimla – The monsoon rains continue to lash many parts of Himachal Pradesh, prompting a heavy rain alert for the next two days. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for July 11 and 12, warning residents of the potential for heavy rainfall in various regions of the state.

The relentless rains have already caused significant disruption. Landslides and debris have halted vehicular movement on 42 roads as of Tuesday morning. Additionally, 121 electricity transformers are out of service, affecting power supply in several areas. The state’s water supply has also taken a hit, with 48 schemes reported to be impacted.

The weather forecast predicts that the rain will persist until July 15, bringing continued challenges for the residents. Shimla and its surrounding areas experienced cloudy skies with light sunshine today, offering a brief respite from the heavy downpours.