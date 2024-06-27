Shimla – As the southwest monsoon advances, Himachal Pradesh has been placed on high alert for heavy rainfall over the next four days. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings and advisories, urging people to stay away from rivers and streams as the state braces for significant weather changes.

Starting from June 28, the state is expected to experience continuous rainfall, with forecasts indicating that the weather will remain unsettled until July 3. The intensity of the rainfall is predicted to increase from June 28, affecting most districts across Himachal Pradesh.

In light of these developments, the Meteorological Department has issued both yellow and orange alerts to warn residents of the impending severe weather. A yellow alert for thunderstorms has been announced, while heavy rain warnings have been specifically issued for June 28 and July 1. An orange alert, indicating a higher risk level, has been declared for June 29 and 30.

The current weather in Shimla reflects the approaching monsoon, with drizzles reported in the morning. Rainfall has also been observed in various parts of the Kangra district, signalling the beginning of a more intense rainy period.

According to the Meteorological Department, several districts are expected to bear the brunt of the heavy rainfall, including Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur. The peak intensity of the rain is forecast for June 29 and 30, accompanied by strong winds with speeds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph in the lower and middle hill districts.

Given the severe weather predictions, authorities have issued multiple safety advisories. Residents and tourists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain. People are strongly encouraged to seek safe shelter and avoid taking refuge under trees, which can be dangerous during thunderstorms.

One of the most critical pieces of advice is to stay away from rivers and streams. The heavy rainfall is likely to cause rapid swelling of water bodies, posing a significant risk to anyone nearby. The authorities have emphasized the importance of heeding this warning to avoid potential accidents and ensure public safety.