Shimla – In a decisive move, Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh has launched a fervent campaign demanding the inclusion of party loyalists in key corporate and board positions, intensifying the ongoing power struggle between the Congress and the state government.

Addressing the media at the state Congress headquarters in Rajiv Bhawan, Shimla, Pratibha Singh underscored the significance of fair representation for party members within decision-making bodies. The Congress President asserted that the dedicated workers and loyalists, who have been the backbone of the organization, deserve to play pivotal roles in shaping the state’s policies and development.

“This battle is not just about positions; it’s about ensuring that those who have devoted their time and effort to the party are rightfully represented in the corridors of power. The exclusion of our party loyalists from important boards and corporations is a blatant injustice that we cannot ignore,” declared Pratibha Singh during the press conference.

Singh expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs, citing a lack of response from the Chief Minister despite previous discussions and submissions of lists containing deserving candidates. She emphasized that the party’s dedicated workers bring valuable grassroots insights and a deep understanding of the people’s needs, making their exclusion a loss for both the party and the state.

The Congress President’s call for the inclusion of party loyalists in corporate and board positions is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the Congress’s influence in decision-making processes. Political analysts suggest that this move is part of a broader strategy to consolidate the party’s presence and counter the perceived marginalization of Congress members in key government appointments.

As the battle for influence escalates, it remains to be seen how the state government will respond to the demands of the Congress President. The unfolding political drama is expected to have far-reaching implications on the political landscape in Himachal Pradesh, shaping the dynamics leading up to the upcoming elections. Observers are keenly watching the developments as the Congress’s push for inclusion unfolds against the backdrop of an increasingly contentious political scenario.