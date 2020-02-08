Shimla: The Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will commence from February 25 to April 1.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will present the Budget for 2020-21 on March 6. It’ll be the third budget of Jai Ram Thakur and eighth session of the present assembly.

The session will include a total of 22 sittings, with a break from March 15 to 22, a Vidhan Sabha official said.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will address the House on the opening day of the session, while the Assembly will elect the new Speaker on February 26.

The seat of Assembly Speaker was fallen vacant after the resignation of Dr Rajeev Bindal. Bindal is now a president of the state BJP.

The opposition is likely to make this assembly session stormy and would corner the Govt over the CAA and national issues.