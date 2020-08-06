Kangra: The Kangra Police has arrested six persons in connection with the gang-rape of a minor girl of Sulaha constituency of Kangra district.

A leading news daily has reported that, on July 4, a minor girl was on her way to Nagrota Bagwan along with her friend. Found them alone accused stopped them and after beating friend, they dragged her to a nearby forest and allegedly gang-raped her.

Accused also filmed their nefarious crime on phone and threatened her not to disclose the matter to anyone otherwise they would upload the video on social media platforms.

Scared victim, didn’t tell the incident to anyone for a month, but couple of days back accused sent the video to his friend who uploaded it on a social media. Following it, victim narrated the incident to her parents who reported the matter to the police.

Acting on the complaint Kangra Police arrested all six accused from nearby villages within hours. The police have also seized mobile phones and vehicles used for the crime.

The police have produced the accused in the court and have been remanded till August 7. The accused have been booked under various Sections 376, 341, 354, 506 and 34 of the IPC, besides various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012.