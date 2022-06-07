Bilaspur: In a major catch, two persons have been arrested with 6-kilogram charas in Bilaspur.

The accused have been identified as Mukesh (24) resident of Seobagh, Kullu and Devinder (24), resident of Bhuntar, Kullu.

The accused were arrested on Tuesday on Chandigarh-Manali National Highway near Nauni Chowk.

According to reports, a police team was checking vehicles near Nauni Chowk and they stopped a taxi for checking. During the checking, police found a bag in the vehicle in which the accused had kept the contraband. After this, Police immediately arrested the accused and seized the contraband.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Bilaspur SR Rana confirmed the report and said a case under the NDPS act has been registered against the accused.