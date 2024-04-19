Hamirpur – In a tragic turn of events, a 19-year-old aspiring NEET candidate ended her life in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh.

The victim, identified as Noorjahan, was a resident of Sahabganj, Jharkhand, and had been residing in a rented room in Jahu while attending coaching classes for the NEET.

Reports suggest that Noorjahan had been preparing for the NEET examination for the past year, following an unsuccessful attempt in the previous year. Despite her efforts, the young student’s aspirations were cut short when she was found hanging from her scarf in her rented room on Sunday night.

The discovery of Noorjahan’s lifeless body came after she failed to attend her coaching session on Monday, prompting concern from the institute’s management, who then alerted her family. Relatives rushed to her rented accommodation, only to be met with the devastating sight of her hanging body.

Police recovered the deceased’s body on Monday afternoon. Following a post-mortem examination at the Medical College in Hamirpur, the remains were handed over to the grieving family for final rites.

The police have not found any suicide note at the scene. Superintendent of Police Padam Chand confirmed the registration of a case at the Bhoranj police station.