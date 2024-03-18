Shimla: In a significant development ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled to commence on April 19, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued directives for the removal of the Home Secretary of Himachal Pradesh, along with counterparts from five other states.

Official sources confirmed that the states affected by this decision include Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Additionally, the commission has instructed the removal of secretaries of the General Administrative Departments (GADs) in Himachal Pradesh.

While the poll panel officials refrained from immediate elaboration on the rationale behind this decision, sources close to the matter suggested that the move aims to “ensure level playing fields” and “maintain the integrity of the poll process”.

Furthermore, the commission has directed all state governments to transfer officers involved in election-related duties, especially those who have served three years or are stationed in their respective home districts.

This strategic step underscores the commission’s unwavering commitment to fostering equitable electoral environments and upholding the sanctity of the democratic process. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has repeatedly stressed the importance of these principles, notably during the press conference announcing the schedule for the 2024 General Elections.

Kumar emphasized the commission’s objectives of promoting citizen engagement and curbing electoral malpractices, including the reduction of violence. He highlighted the challenges posed by the “4Ms” – muscle, money, misinformation, and violations of the Model Code of Conduct – and reiterated the commission’s determination to address these issues effectively.