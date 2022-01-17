Shimla: Amidst the Covid pandemic, the state Industry department is planning to conduct online employment fairs.

Industries Minister Bikram Singh, in meeting with representatives of industry sector, here on Monday, claimed of giving special emphasis on providing employment opportunities to the youth and to ensure opportunity for the youth – department mulling to organize online employment fairs.

The Minister claimed that the department is preparing a draft and also collecting data to organize the online employment fairs.

“The data related to Labour and Employment department would also be provided online,” Minister further added.

Minister also assured to resolve the issues of industrialists. “The state government has taken every possible step to provide relief to industrialists and to ensure security to labourers working in the industries during the covid pandemic,” Minister added.