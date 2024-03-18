The Excise Dept deployed 22 interstate checkpoints and 59 mobile teams

In a resolute move to uphold the sanctity of the democratic process, Himachal Pradesh has launched a rigorous campaign against voter bribery and illicit activities ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Spearheaded by the State Taxes and Excise Department, this initiative marks a significant step towards ensuring free and fair elections in the state.

With the Model Code of Conduct now in force across the country following the announcement of elections by the Election Commission of India, Himachal Pradesh is leaving no stone unturned to prevent any attempts at influencing voters through unlawful means. The deployment of 22 interstate checkpoints and 59 mobile teams across all districts underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to maintaining electoral integrity.

These task forces are strategically positioned to monitor border areas and clandestine trading routes within the state, where instances of voter bribery and illegal liquor trade are more prevalent. The objective is clear – to exercise zero tolerance towards any form of electoral malpractice and tax evasion.

Dr. Yunus, Commissioner of State Taxes and Excise, emphasized the proactive measures being undertaken to combat voter bribery and illicit liquor trade. Commissioner Excise disclosed that since the beginning of the fiscal year, authorities have seized 16,718 liters of illegal liquor from various districts and destroyed 1,15,666 liters of illicit brew by the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act, 2011.

Furthermore, Dr. Yunus urged citizens to actively participate in curbing these illegal activities by promptly reporting any instances of voter bribery or illegal liquor distribution. He provided toll-free numbers (18001808062), a landline (0177-2620426), and a WhatsApp number (94183-31426) for the public to utilize in sharing such information.