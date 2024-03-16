In a significant development, the Central Government has sanctioned Rs 518.90 crore for the rehabilitation of the Samdo-Kaja-Gramphu section, Package-4, situated in the Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. The announcement was made by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, through his social media channels. This strategic initiative aims to enhance connectivity along the Manali-Leh and Hindustan Tibet routes, crucial lifelines for the region.

The approval of this substantial budget underscores the government’s commitment to bolstering infrastructure and fostering tourism in the picturesque state. With improved road conditions expected, the tourism sector is poised to witness a significant uptick, as travellers flock to explore the scenic beauty and cultural richness of the region.

The decision to upgrade the 209 km long Samdo-Kaja-Gramphu road comes after years of persistent appeals from the Public Works Department (PWD) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for financial support to ameliorate its deteriorating condition. Recognizing the strategic significance of this route, the Central Government has taken proactive measures to initiate its transformation.

Linking two vital arteries of the nation, namely the Manali-Leh and Hindustan Tibet routes, the Samdo-Kaja-Gramphu road serves as a crucial conduit for both civilian and logistical traffic. However, its utility is hampered by seasonal constraints, with the road accessible to vehicles for only five months annually. Come November, the onset of snowfall at Kunjam Pass renders the route impassable, posing logistical challenges and inconveniences to commuters and tourists alike.

Notably, the picturesque Spiti Valley emerges as a prime tourist destination during the summer months, attracting visitors from far and wide. Travellers typically embark on a journey via Shimla-Kinnaur to reach Kaza, from where they traverse Baia Kunjam to reach the bustling tourist hub of Manali. However, the dilapidated state of the Samdo-Kaja-Gramphu road has long been a sore point, subjecting tourists to arduous journeys fraught with uncertainties.

With the infusion of substantial funds earmarked for its overhaul, the Samdo-Kaja-Gramphu road is poised to undergo a transformative metamorphosis. The envisioned upgrades include the enhancement of intermediate lanes with hardened shoulders, aimed at ensuring smoother vehicular movement and bolstering safety measures along the route.