Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded 1692 positive cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours.

NHM has reported 409 cases in Kangra district, 257 in Mandi and 256 in Solan district. Shimla district reported 180 cases, Sirmour 125, Hamirpur 107, Bilaspur 85, Kullu 80, Chamba 73, Una 66, Lahaul-Spiti 33 and Kinnaur 21 new positive virus cases.

27 Covid deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and now deaths tally in the state is 1,350 now.

NHM has reported 916 recovery and active caseload is 14,326 in the state.