Shimla: The state health department, on Monday, informed that no case of Delta Plus strain has been reported yet in the state however, the second wave has witnessed higher number of mortality.

“1,113 samples were sent to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi for testing the variant of concern amongst the positive cases of Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh and as per the reports received, 109 samples have shown presence of UK strains whereas eight samples have tested positive for Kappa strain and 76 samples positive for Delta strain,” health department spokesperson said.

However, no case of Delta Plus strain has been reported yet in the State, spokesperson further added.

Giving comparative detail of covid cases, the spokesperson said second wave of Covid pandemic has claimed 1,493 more lives as compared to the first wave. The number of cases in the first wave was 58,403 as compared to the second wave which was 1,43,262 till 27 June, 2021.

The positivity rate also increased to more than double in the second wave. There have been 2475 deaths in the second wave as compared to the first where only 982 deaths were reported.

He said the case fatality rate has increased from 1.68 to 1.72 in the second wave and was double as compared to the first wave. The positivity rate of 5.48 was seen in the first wave and a positivity rate of 10.73 has been seen in the second wave.

Meanwhile, the state has recorded 148 fresh Covid cases and 206 have recovered from the virus. The state has now 1691 active cases.