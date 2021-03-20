Shimla: To make consensus for the party candidates for April 7 Municipal Corporation elections, the State BJP Election Committee hold a meeting late Friday evening.

BJP State in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna said that the election committee discussed candidature for all 64 wards of 4 Municipal Corporations.

Khanna, though, didn’t disclose anything decided in the meeting, but claim that all members of the Election Committee had reached a consensus and taken a collective decision. Khanna said the party had conducted an internal survey and based on its finding; candidates will be decided.

Meanwhile, the state Congress will announce its candidates after the Sunday Election Committee meeting. Congress has received at-least 2 aspirants on each ward.

The state election commission is holding elections in Solan, Mandi, Palampur and Dharamshala Municipal Corporations on April 7. As per the poll schedule, nominations will be filed on March 22, 23 and 24 while the scrutiny of papers will take place on March 27. The withdrawal of nomination can be done on March 27. The counting of votes too will take place on the day of the polling i.e., April 7.