In a concerted effort to combat tuberculosis (TB) and achieve a ‘Tuberculosis Free’ status by 2025, the Health Department of Himachal Pradesh convened a review meeting under the National Tuberculosis Eradication Program. The meeting presided over by Secretary Health M. Sudha Devi, outlined strategies and initiatives to accelerate the eradication of TB in the state.

Secretary Health M. Sudha Devi emphasized the crucial role of grassroots governance in raising awareness about TB among the population. She appealed to all departments, particularly the Panchayati Raj department, to train and motivate Panchayati Raj representatives to educate people about TB in their respective areas. Additionally, she urged them to adopt TB patients as ‘Nikshay Mitra’ and provide them with nutritional support, thereby fostering a collaborative approach towards achieving the TB-free goal by 2025.

Commending the efforts and activities already underway for TB eradication, Sudha Devi lauded the departments for their awareness and publicity campaigns. She stressed the importance of collective action, calling upon NGOs, Panchayati Raj Institutions, and the public to join hands with the government in the fight against TB.

Representatives from various departments including Panchayati Raj, AYUSH, Rural Development, Youth Services and Sports, among others, were present at the meeting. The Secretary Health provided valuable insights to all departments for future strategies and instructed the implementation of a special campaign for TB and HIV testing across educational institutions, nursing training centers, medical facilities, and industrial areas in the state.

The meeting underscored the government’s commitment to eradicating TB and ensuring the well-being of its citizens. By fostering partnerships and implementing targeted initiatives, Himachal Pradesh aims to make significant strides towards achieving its goal of becoming TB-free by 2025.